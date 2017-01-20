Story from Music

John Mayer Just Dropped 4 New Songs On Inauguration Day

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
Beloved singer-songwriter and noted This Is Us fan John Mayer surprised listeners with four songs from his new album The Search For Everything. Yes, John Mayer chose the day that Donald J. Trump was sworn in as POTUS to share his first new LP in four years with the world. The Grammy-winning musician has decided to release his new album four tracks at a time. The first installment (Wave One as he calls it) includes "Moving On and Getting Over," "Changing," "You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me," and the previously released single "Love on the Weekend." (Scroll down to listen.) All of the songs are pretty classic Mayer — melodic, emotive, and thoughtfully written."These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds," he tweeted Thursday night. Mayer hasn't made mention of the unusual release date, but fans of the 39-year-old are taking note of the timing. As protesters against the incoming administration clash with police in Washington D.C., people are appreciating the soothing sound of Mayer's voice. Below are a few of the most joyful reactions on Twitter.
Wave one is out. ?? #thesearchforeverything #tsfe

Listen to all four tracks via Spotify.
