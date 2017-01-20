Beloved singer-songwriter and noted This Is Us fan John Mayer surprised listeners with four songs from his new album The Search For Everything. Yes, John Mayer chose the day that Donald J. Trump was sworn in as POTUS to share his first new LP in four years with the world. The Grammy-winning musician has decided to release his new album four tracks at a time. The first installment (Wave One as he calls it) includes "Moving On and Getting Over," "Changing," "You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me," and the previously released single "Love on the Weekend." (Scroll down to listen.) All of the songs are pretty classic Mayer — melodic, emotive, and thoughtfully written."These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds," he tweeted Thursday night. Mayer hasn't made mention of the unusual release date, but fans of the 39-year-old are taking note of the timing. As protesters against the incoming administration clash with police in Washington D.C., people are appreciating the soothing sound of Mayer's voice. Below are a few of the most joyful reactions on Twitter.
Advertisement
There’s new John Mayer music today, what a great day good thing nothing else is happening la la la la la la can’t hear you— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 20, 2017
This new @JohnMayer is giving me all the feels. Thanks for the inspiration & distraction away from other things in the world today. ??— Alex Howard (@AlexMarkHoward) January 20, 2017
Bright spot in today: @JohnMayer The Search For Everythig - Wave One. Feeling whole again. #ThankYou ??— Sammi Vogel (@SVOGEL91) January 20, 2017
Trump has become president but at least we have new @JohnMayer to get us through the day. ?January 20th, why you so emotionally conflicting?— Hayley Bell (@HayleyBell24) January 20, 2017
Listen to all four tracks via Spotify.
Advertisement