In 2002, John Mayer told us all that our bodies were a wonderland. In 2006, he told us that good love was on the way. And now, in 2016, Mayer wants to takes us on a romantic getaway in "Love On The Weekend."
Mayer spent last week teasing the release of his first single since "XO" in 2014, and it's finally here! Always on the jazzier, and more emotional side of pop-rock, Mayer is tapping into some serious Continuum energy with "Love On The Weekend," which was released on November 17 on Apple Music and Spotify. For the past two years, he's been touring with members of The Grateful Dead as part of the Dead and Company mash-up group and now Mayer is right back to his romantic and crooning roots.
And I for one am loving it.
But I've always loved his songs. I first saw Mayer perform when I was a hormonal 15-year-old. It was August of 2007 and I had bottom braces, acne, and a Juicy Couture tank top on. I was there with half a dozen girlfriends, cheering and singing along to every song. We could barely handle ourselves. His voice. His swag (sorry lame word, but he has it). His guitar skills! He was enchanting to hear and see on stage. (The New York Post agreed.) But like most rising stars, he got too close to the sun and went from potential heartbreaker to undeniable player, telling Rolling Stone in 2010: "All I want to do now is fuck the girls I've already fucked, because I can't fathom explaining myself to somebody who can't believe I'd be interested in them, and they're going, 'But you're John Mayer!' So I'm going backwards to move forward. I'm too freaked out to meet anybody else."
But that was four years ago, and he seems to have softened a bit from peak-douchebag (he once uttered the words "Joshua Tree of vaginas") and this song is a mark of that transformation back to acoustic guitar-playing and lovey-dovey lyric-writing artist. This is his return to the OG John Mayer.
In this new track, the 39-year-old IRL-bachelor sings about how excited he is to meet up with his love interest and take her on a special weekend trip. It's a sweet track, with a quiet melody, complemented by Mayer's soothing vocals. It's a relaxing track for a chill road trip with a lover or love interest. While it's not a gamble of a song (there are no epic guitar solos, no risky vocals), it manages to hold my interest on the first, second, third, and fourteenth play. I just wonder who he's singing about... Maybe we'll get clues with other forthcoming tracks off of his upcoming album, The Search For Everything, which has no official release date but will be out soon.
Fans of Mayers are also very psyched to have new music from the former playboy.
My heart is full. I've been waiting since 2013 for a new release. Bless up @lmayoo_ #LoveOnTheWeekend #JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/AhBisjSrzc— Whitney (@Brothers_Whit) November 17, 2016
I left class to listen to @JohnMayer new single. #loveontheweekend— Seth Jernigan (@_sethyj) November 17, 2016
might as well be a national holiday!!!! @JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/x2kaBpw42R— Clair Taliaferro (@claire_tally) November 17, 2016
this is the best day i have had in so long thank u @JohnMayer— love on the weekend (@drymuffin) November 17, 2016
Waited too many years for this @JohnMayer 😍😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/1KvVgs3NXX— Cassie W (@cassiewasson1) November 17, 2016
So, start planning that weekend getaway while you prepare for your own love on the weekend.
