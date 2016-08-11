John Mayer Made A Beauty Vlog — & It's Spectacular

John Mayer, beauty vlogger? Yes, it’s a thing. Believe it or not, the musician has taken to Snapchat to share his evening skin-care routine and favorite beauty hacks — and it’s spectacular. In a series of snaps titled “Skincare Secrets with John,” Mayer shares state-of-the-art techniques for stage-ready skin, along with which products help make it all happen — because inquiring minds want to know.



“You know, a lot of people ask me, ‘John, what are some of your skin-care secrets?’” Mayer says in his introduction. “And I always say, 'That’s an odd question to ask me.' And they always say, 'You literally just asked me to ask you that.'”



Finally, Mayer spills the secret behind that glowing skin. He launches into an impressive series of tips and tricks that puts our own evening skin-care rituals to shame. In the process, he earns the crown as our new favorite beauty vlogger. Is this real or is he half-joking? Who the hell knows? Either way, Mayer dropped some beauty tips that we, seasoned editors, had never heard before.



Here’s everything we learned from Mayer’s magical snaps:



Lesson #1: Not everything celebs use is fancy. The first step in Mayer’s nighttime skin-care routine? Tying his hair back with a bandana and washing with wallet-friendly Proactiv. A tip picked up from ex and former Proactiv spokesperson Katy Perry, perhaps?