Katy Perry who? John Mayer appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last night, and according to People, he happily responded to host Andy Cohen's question about his dating status.
"I'm ready to roll, I'm more mature than I've ever been," Mayer declared.
The 38-year-old (who dated Perry on and off for four years) added: "The stage is set but I'm excited for a meet cute at some point. I'm single and I'm excited for the future." Dear John: Perhaps it's time to look beyond the realm of famous women? After all, things didn't work out so well with Perry...or Jennifer Aniston, or Jessica Simpson, or Jennifer Love Hewitt, or Minka Kelly, or Taylor Swift.
Mayer also revealed that he is "flattered" that his cover of Beyoncé's "XO" is on Khloé Kardashian's sex playlist. "I wanna know how long the playlist is," he quipped. "I think if you're a guy and you have a playlist, it should really be a long playlist." Mayer would be glad to know he's in pretty good company: Koko's tracks also include "Pony" by Ginuwine and "What's My Name" by Rihanna and Drake.
Watch a clip from Mayer's interview, below.
