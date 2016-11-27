Story from TV Shows

John Mayer Watching This Is Us For The First Time Is All Of Us

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC.
If you plan on getting something accomplished during the remainder of your weekend, you should probably refrain from putting on This Is Us. Just ask John Mayer.

"Just saw the first episode of This is Us and I'm hooked," he tweeted Friday. "Cryin' and hooked."

And it's probably not a good idea to start the series if you want to keep yourself together around your family.

That hasn't stopped Mayer from watching in public, though. Now that he's addicted, the passengers surrounding him on his plane ride won't even stop him — especially when Mandy Moore herself acknowledges his fandom.
We hear you, John. The show may eat up your time and make you fall apart, but it is so, so worth it.
