If you plan on getting something accomplished during the remainder of your weekend, you should probably refrain from putting on This Is Us. Just ask John Mayer.
"Just saw the first episode of This is Us and I'm hooked," he tweeted Friday. "Cryin' and hooked."
Just saw the first episode of ‘This is Us’ and I’m hooked. Cryin’ and hooked.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016
And it's probably not a good idea to start the series if you want to keep yourself together around your family.
Not even wiping away tears for the next episodes. Just gonna let the first ones create tracks for a more even, efficient flow.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016
That hasn't stopped Mayer from watching in public, though. Now that he's addicted, the passengers surrounding him on his plane ride won't even stop him — especially when Mandy Moore herself acknowledges his fandom.
Beyond dig, @TheMandyMoore. I’m about to attempt one of the most emotionally reckless stunts ever: watching an episode ON AN AIRPLANE. https://t.co/mCI3QIqH6l— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016
We hear you, John. The show may eat up your time and make you fall apart, but it is so, so worth it.
