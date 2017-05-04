In my eyes, Dakota Johnson will always be Anastasia Steele and Anastasia Steele will always be Dakota Johnson. I know, I know: No actor is exactly like the character they play IRL, but to me, Johnson is the protagonist of the Fifty Shades saga. So imagine my sadness when the actress grew out her Steele bangs once the trilogy wrapped filming the last year. Her hair, while obviously flawless, just wasn't the same.
Daily, I would beg her celebrity hairstylist, Mark Townsend, to bring back her bangs (and by “begged” I mean harassed in his Instagram comments). Well, he must have heard my pleas, because she just debuted the eye-grazing cut yet again.
Luckily for me, this isn’t a mirage or a wig fake-out. (No matter how different her hair looked at the Met Gala.) Johnson stepped out in New York yesterday donning the fresh fringe, and Townsend confirmed the cut via Instagram: “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. New fringe for my darling @dakotajohnson.” So basically, all is right in the world, Johnson is once again the spitting image of her character Steele, and now I can finally go back to obsessing over John Mayer.
