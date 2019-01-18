How Miley Cyrus' Colorist Keeps Her Blonde Hair Long & Healthy

Ditch The Hot Tools

According to Anderson, it’s time to rethink your hot-tool regimen in the name of long, healthy hair. Packing away your straighteners, curling irons, and blowdryers immediately reduces heat damage. “Constant use of hot tools will pull out your hair’s natural oils and that’s when breakage can happen," says Anderson. “When Miley decided she wanted really long hair, she also decided she didn’t want to use extensions to get there. So, we talked about her cutting back on the hot tools instead." Try blowing out your hair once a week and extending the style for as long as possible. Eventually, you’ll get used to keeping your curling irons tucked away. Or, you could always adopt a wash-and-go routine and incorporate air-drying products that help tame hair while it styles itself on your way to work.