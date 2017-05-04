Cyrus is no stranger to change, we're clear on this. But this time around, instead of cutting off all her hair and smearing on the rainbow eyeshadow, this look is much more of a make-under than a makeover — and we're here for every moment. Then again, if you couldn't handle Cyrus at her body-glittered, strap on-sporting, wig-wearing phase, then you certainly don’t deserve her at her barefoot and blond in Malibu with a guitar.