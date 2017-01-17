It’s been years since we've seen Miley Cyrus as a brunette. In fact, it's difficult to remember Cyrus with her natural dark hair at all, especially after flipping the switch and going platinum five years ago. Since then, her signature style has been a blond pixie cut, and it's one she's maintained — even going so far as to bleach her strands herself. But now, it seems as though Cyrus is ready to to back to her roots.
If her latest Instagram is any indication, Cyrus is headed to the dark side. The post, which she captioned, "Goin back 2 muah rootz #LAZY #growingphase," shows her rich brunette roots extending below eye-level. And we're loving the IDGAF vibe of the entire look. Is she growing out her 'do to prepare for her rumored upcoming album release, or wedding to Liam Hemsworth? Or is she giving her hair a well-deserve break from the salon chair? Only time will tell. Either way, we can’t wait until she reveals the final look — we have a feeling it's going to be just as epic.
