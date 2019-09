If her latest Instagram is any indication, Cyrus is headed to the dark side. The post, which she captioned, "Goin back 2 muah rootz #LAZY #growingphase," shows her rich brunette roots extending below eye-level. And we're loving the IDGAF vibe of the entire look. Is she growing out her 'do to prepare for her rumored upcoming album release, or wedding to Liam Hemsworth ? Or is she giving her hair a well-deserve break from the salon chair? Only time will tell. Either way, we can’t wait until she reveals the final look — we have a feeling it's going to be just as epic.