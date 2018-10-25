This Hair Product Might Make You Ghost Your Colorist

It may sound odd, but hair color is like nail polish in a lot of ways. It looks fresh and shiny when you walk out of the salon, but dulls fast, leaving you jonesing for a refresh after just a few weeks. There's only one problem: Salon appointments are pricey and time-consuming. You can (and probably should) opt for the recommended Olaplex treatments and fancy color-safe shampoos, but there's an underappreciated way to live in the fresh color space for a lot longer. Enter: DIY hair gloss.
Most salons offer quick glossing treatments, which are amazing for rebooting the vibrancy of your dingy highlights or all-over color, but that requires time and extra cash. Luckily, in talking to a few hair experts, we discovered that that an at-home hair gloss can be just as effective at extending the life of your color. Think of it like a top coat nail polish for your hair.
The pros break down the best hair glosses on the market, ahead.
