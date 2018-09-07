The 14 Biggest Beauty Splurges From Our Money Diaries

When you find a serum that gives you the best skin of your life, we'll be the first ones to tell you: Buy that sucker in bulk. And you would, but the double-edged sword of game-changing beauty products — including the foundation that covers adult acne scars, the primer that makes you believe in primer, and anything with a Sunday Riley label — is you'd drain your savings account trying to finance more than one full-size bottle.
And no one feels the pain of finding space in your budget for those must-have, confidence boosting beauty buys more than someone who is painstakingly logging every penny they spend — a.k.a. every one of the nearly 500 Refinery29 Money Diaries contributors. That's why we rounded up the 14 beauty products — from lip balm to hand soap — that our money diarists, of varied income brackets, claim are totally worth the splurge.
So, if you've been lusting after that Aesop rollerball perfume that costs way more than you'd typically spend on anything travel-sized, one anonymous Seattle shopper making a $65,400 salary might just push you to treat yourself.
