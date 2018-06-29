Cheap Travel-Sized Products Beauty Editors Swear By

What do your toothpaste, deodorant, and iPhone charger have in common? They're all sitting at home forgotten, even though you somehow did remember to pack four pairs of sandals for a weekend bachelorette trip.
Rather than scrambling to find spare toiletries the night before your flight, the best way to combat pre-travel brain is to collect small bottles and product samples before you go out of town. Ahead, we've assembled some great travel-sized options — all of which are less than $20 — so you can order them now and have your perfectly portable beauty products ready for your next trip. We might suggest adding an extra charger to your cart, too.