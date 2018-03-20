6 a.m. — Get up, walk dog. We meet a puppy on our walk and are both stoked. My dog absolutely loves other dogs – puppies in particular. She was chained up in a backyard for the first five years of her life and had multiple litters of puppies without getting the care she needed. When we got her, she had broken teeth (from chewing on a chain), long claws (from never getting nail trims), a fear of men, and horrendous leash behavior. We walk her so much, regardless of weather, because it gives her consistency and gives us all a chance to practice leash-walking. She has come a long way since we got her two years ago. She sits patiently and quietly when she first sees a dog and I can see her using all her little willpower to be good so she can say hello. If you'd told me two years ago that she would learn how to do this, I would have never believed it.