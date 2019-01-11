Under-$15 Primers & Setting Sprays That'll Keep Your Makeup From Flaking

The same way the hot sun melts your makeup in July, winter's cold wind creates a different — but equally frustrating — mess of the concealer you just spent 10 minutes dabbing over your purple-ish undereyes and flaky acne scars. In the five minutes it takes to walk to the closest subway stop, your makeup is streaky and chapped thanks to the wind and flurries, and it's like those precious prepping minutes were for nothing.
While invisible makeup protectors, like primers and setting sprays, might seem like gimmicky extras we don't really need, some of them actually do work to keep our faces from melting off or fading on those mornings when the windchill is sub-arctic. Even better news for us penny-pinching cynics — we can add the two extra layers of weather defense for less than $15.
Whether you're looking for a mattifying primer that sticks to your makeup like glue, a lightweight barrier that wears like a sheer moisturizer, or a refreshing spray that magically melts your flaking foundation back to cute, you'll find a great, low-budget option, ahead.
