We Tried $346 Worth Of Acne Products — & Our Favorite Is Less Than $20

Whether you're bothered by the monthly hormonal breakout, the more curious combination of an oily T-zone and dry, rough patches everywhere else, or a little bit of both (which seem to fluctuate in severity depending on your stress levels and sugar intake), you know that acne knows no one-size-fits-all solution.
And yet, in the quest for that elusive universal zit-clearing unicorn — and through months of rigorous testing for our Beauty Innovator Awards — we may have come pretty close to the one-size-fits-most class of Holy Grail solutions.
To find out which acne-targeted toners, spot treatments, and peel pads really deliver on their pore-tightening, cystic pimple-draining, and glowing-skin claims, read ahead. There, you'll find a breakdown of our hands-down favorite acne-care treatments to hit the market this past year, and candid, unfiltered product reviews from our R29 staffers, which will hopefully help you narrow down the pick that's right for you and your breakouts.
