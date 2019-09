Where there are questions, there are answers... sometimes. The sky is blue because of Rayleigh scattering, and the comparatively short wavelengths of high-frequency blue light. And face peels get their name from their origin, which is as chemical treatments that, in their most potent, medical-grade form, will actually cause the skin's surface layer to blister and peel away, a process that will eventually reveal fresh new skin underneath. (Unfortunately, those other inquiries remain open-ended.)