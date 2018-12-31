We Tried £200 Worth Of Acne Products — & Our Favourite Is Just £12.99

Whether you're bothered by the monthly hormonal breakout, an oily T-zone and dry, rough patches everywhere else, or a little bit of both, you'll know that acne knows no one-size-fits-all solution.
Glycolic or salicylic acid? Niacinamide or tea tree oil? There are heaps of dermatologist-approved spot-busting ingredients out there, but to find out which acne-targeted liquid exfoliators, spot treatments, and peels really deliver on their pore minimising, pus-draining and glowing-skin claims, read ahead. There, you'll find a breakdown of some of our favourite acne-care treatments to hit the market this past year, and candid, unfiltered product reviews from our R29 staffers, which will hopefully help you narrow down the pick that's right for you and your breakouts.
