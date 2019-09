The Oily-Skin Myth Dermatologists Say You Need To Stop Believing

So what really causes oily skin, if it's not overcompensation due to lack of moisture? "It's all about the 'settings' on your sebaceous glands, and everyone is different," Dr. Wedgeworth said. As dermatologist Anjali Mahto told us, much of it is genetically controlled; in fact, we "inherit" the size of our sebaceous glands in the first place. But there are other risk factors associated with oily skin, including exposure to humid climates, ethnicity, and conditions like PCOS that cause elevated androgen hormones. "People are referring to two different things here," Dr. Mahto said. "Dehydration is a lack of water in the skin (or increased water loss through the skin barrier), which can occur due to using harsh skin-care products or air conditioning, for example. But there isn't any evidence that oily skin is due to dehydration or lack of water."