We Tried $197 Worth Of Concealer — & This Was Our Favorite

Is there anything more satisfying than touching the wand of a great concealer to the furious red pimple on your chin and watching the disappearing act happen before your eyes? Yes, the perfect foundation is hard to come by, but finding its match in a concealer — the one that melts into skin, magically lending brightness to dark circles and steamrolling bumpy blemishes — is a whole other kind of struggle.
In an attempt to find the crème de la crème of concealer, our Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards testers tried the best formulas to reach the mass market this year. After vigorous swiping, blending, and sweat-soaked dancing (you know, to test staying power), we found one formula we all agreed on. Ahead, the hands-down favorite — and candid reviews of the three runner-up formulas we're pleased to fully endorse.
