We Tried $330 Worth Of Foundation — & This Was Our Favorite

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
As if finding the right shade wasn't difficult enough, the plight of hunting down the perfect foundation does not end there. The struggle continues over the course of the day, when you actually have to wear the stuff for hours on end, praying that this particular formula can hold up long enough to maintain some semblance of a fresh-faced glow by the time you're staring at your exhausted reflection in the office bathroom at 6 p.m.
It's all very tricky business, which is why we've done the work to compile a list of the crème de la crème of foundations — the ones that perfect skin while still looking like skin. Our reviews are sourced from the people who know: our Beauty Innovator Awards testers, who tried every buzzy tinted moisturizer and best-selling liquid formula to hit the shelves this past year.
Ahead, we give you the four top-rated foundations, plus a little backstory on why we love them so much. Scroll through to find your new favorite.
