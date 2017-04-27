Blonde has never seemed more approachable. We are at a very exciting time in the world of hair color, when rainbow hair is commonplace on the streets and in (some) office environments, and when going intentionally gray doesn't seem like a bad idea, according to much of Hollywood. All of a sudden, blond seems, well, reasonable.
There's a new wave of blonde ambition in town, heralded by stars like Taylor Swift, Miley, and Chrissy Teigen. Girls who weren't born fair-haired are now making it look, dare we say, even cooler than the iconic Hollywood blondes we've come to know and love (we're looking at you, Gwyneth and Reese). Above all, there's the feeling that this shade is totally attainable, no matter what Mother Nature gave us.
Perhaps, everyone should go blond once in their lives, just to see what all the fuss is about. But, be warned — that means regular root touch-ups (every four to six weeks, depending on your look), and salon glazes in-between. Keep all that in mind before you decide to hit the bleach.
If you've been bitten by the blond bug, though, click through to get a little inspiration. We gathered insight from three in-demand colorists — Tracey Cunningham (who dyes Charlize Theron), Justin Anderson (none other than Miss Miley), and Rita Hazan (Queen Bey) — to break down the best blondes in Hollywood. Then, we sourced the products — both salon and at-home — you need in your arsenal. Prepare to become a total bleach babe — your dream shade awaits.