Chrissy Teigen Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

To say that we want Chrissy Teigen to be our best friend/sister/mother/all-around life partner would be a gross understatement. Who else snoozes through the Oscars, publicly defends pizza, and hilariously documents her spray-tan woes? No one.
But while we wait for a #followback, we can at least take inspiration from her beauty look. And there's a lot to choose from: We're talking sun-kissed waves, strobed cheeks, and sultry bronze smoky eyes — and those are just three of five trends we've noticed she always falls back on.
Need proof? Check out her best looks in the slides ahead.