Can’t you just imagine conceiving of such a genius #MultitaskingSuperWoman beauty idea, only to be stymied by logistics? Been there. But Teigen’s adventures in self-tanning weren't over. The model followed her tweet with a snap captioned “Spray tan diaries,” showing the dark side of self-tanner: white sheets artfully outlined with an orange-tinged imprint of her body. Eek. Been there, too. Teigen may not have the DIY and do-it-all mom thing mastered (hint: no one does), but we love the girl for trying — and keeping it real along the way.



