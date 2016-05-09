Chrissy Teigen is the kind of #BirthTruther we can get behind: The model-slash-cookbook-author-slash-down-AF-lady has already bared her makeup-free and bumpy skin for all on Snapchat. She also shut down trolls who called her out for — gasp — going to dinner sans baby. And most recently, Teigen shamelessly shared the power of her postpartum body, which had her actually busting out of her dress. Now, Teigen is dropping Twitter truth bombs about how hard it can be to get your glam on with a baby on the breast: “just spray tanned around my breast pump outline,” she tweeted on Friday. “The logistical challenges of a healthy beach glow while boobing are incredible.”
Can’t you just imagine conceiving of such a genius #MultitaskingSuperWoman beauty idea, only to be stymied by logistics? Been there. But Teigen’s adventures in self-tanning weren't over. The model followed her tweet with a snap captioned “Spray tan diaries,” showing the dark side of self-tanner: white sheets artfully outlined with an orange-tinged imprint of her body. Eek. Been there, too. Teigen may not have the DIY and do-it-all mom thing mastered (hint: no one does), but we love the girl for trying — and keeping it real along the way.
