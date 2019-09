Chrissy Teigen is the kind of #BirthTruther we can get behind: The model-slash-cookbook-author-slash-down-AF-lady has already bared her makeup-free and bumpy skin for all on Snapchat. She also shut down trolls who called her out for — gasp — going to dinner sans baby. And most recently, Teigen shamelessly shared the power of her postpartum body, which had her actually busting out of her dress . Now, Teigen is dropping Twitter truth bombs about how hard it can be to get your glam on with a baby on the breast: “just spray tanned around my breast pump outline,” she tweeted on Friday. “The logistical challenges of a healthy beach glow while boobing are incredible.”