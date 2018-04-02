One Simple Step That Will Make Your Hair So Much Shinier

We don't care how many stylists swear by it, we are not doing a cold rinse at the end of every shower. (It's still freezing out, people!) In fact, for the sacrifice it requires, scientists have found that it's actually not all that effective anyway. You know what is? Shine rinses. Unlike an in-salon gloss treatment, shine rinses only require a few extra, warm minutes under the faucet — and render real results.
We’re not the only ones smitten. Celebrity stylist Jonathan Antin, who recently opened a namesake salon in Beverly Hills, calls shine-boosting rinses “the best in-between salon visit you can do for highlights and color treated hair. You get an immediate smoother look and definitely create a healthier sheen.”
One tried-and-true method: Reach for a vinegar-based shine rinse. “Apple cider vinegar balances out the hair’s pH level that may have been compromised by products, color, and hair tools,” Antin explains. “It also contains clarifying properties and is a great detangler; It’s packed with nutrients, like vitamins, B, C, and potassium.”
For those looking to boost shine and reduce frizz, a thicker formulation may be required. “Vinegar is acidic and will close down the cuticle creating a flatter surface which increases the reflective quality of the hair," says Color Wow founder Gail Federici. “However, it won't increase the silkiness of the hair, which is [often] a desired result for people with frizzy hair.”
To combat frizz and dullness, try a shine rinse made to resemble in-salon glosses by mimicking the hair’s lipid barrier or coating strands for a swingy-slip. Marc Mena, a celebrity stylist at Warren-Tricomi Salons, calls out these thicker formulations as, “a great way to achieve that extra shiny, salon-finished look at home, super fast. Basically, the clear gloss coats the hair and in three minutes you have glassy, mirror like shine.”
Check out the pros' favorite shine rinses, ahead.