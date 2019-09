The Real Meaning Behind Felicity Huffman's New Courthouse Look

In her book On Blondes , Joanna Pitman explains how blondes have long been associated with ditziness and sensuality, but also innocence, which is the vibe that Huffman is likely going for here. In many Grimm fairytales, for example, you'll find heroines whose golden hair signals "youth, innocence, purity, and cleanliness," Pitman writes. And in literature, from Dickens to Lewis Carroll, blondness always hinted at both purity and innocence, according to The New York Times. That could also explain why Cardi B, Blac Chyna , and other stars have all decided to go full-on Marilyn before their most recent court appearance, too.