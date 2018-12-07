Cardi B Heard About Her Grammy Nomination While Leaving Court

The stories of how celebrities hear about their various nominations are always interesting. Sometimes it's "I was on set, and my manager called." Most of the time, because the noms are announced around 5:00 a.m. PT, it's "I was asleep, and my manager called." For Cardi B, who received five nominations, it was something entirely different.
The Bronx born rapper went to court this Friday after a judge reportedly threatened to issue a bench warrant for her arrest. Cardi was released without bail. On her way out of the courthouse, a photographer told her that she'd been nominated for a Grammy.
"I am?" Cardi asked. Then later, she questioned, "How many?"
The rapper later tweeted a clip of the video, noting that this wasn't how she expected this to happen. Life happens when you least expect it, Cardi!
This isn't Cardi's first experience receiving this news. Last year, her song "Bodak Yellow" was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. This year, her album Invasion of Privacy was in the running. She received nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5), and Best Rap Performance.
This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy :weary::weary::joy:I need a do over :woman-facepalming::skin-tone-4::woman-facepalming::skin-tone-4::weary: pic.twitter.com/aCt5WH6ZwZ— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2018
