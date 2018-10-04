This Is Why Dakota Johnson's Hair Always Looks So Good

If there were a club of cool, laid-back famous people, Dakota Johnson would probably be the president — or at least the treasurer. Just like the other members of the imaginary club – Jennifer Lawrence, Tiffany Haddish, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross — Johnson tends to lead a low-key life, with the kind of likable gusto that propels her to take tequila shots on talk shows or give out her phone number on a stage in Central Park to support sexual assault survivors.
And there's another, more superficial reason we like to keep tabs on Johnson: her hair. When she attends the Met Gala, the Academy Awards, or even walks down the streets of New York, Johnson's hair is impossible to ignore — just ask her go-to hair guy and Dove's international celebrity hairstylist, Mark Townsend. Often referring to Johnson as his beauty muse, Townsend is to credit for her great head of hair (well, minus her really, really, great genes) — and, most importantly, her signature bangs.
In honor of the Suspiria star's birthday, we asked Townsend to walk us through his favorite looks Johnson has ever worn, from her curtain fringe to her edgy bob. Even better, he gave us exclusive tips on how to copy each one. Ahead, Johnson's best hair looks, ever.