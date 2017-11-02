Dakota Johnson Is Rocking Pinterest's Most Popular Fall Haircut

We live in the age of social media, which means that every time we turn around, it seems as if there's a new hair trend being ushered in by another talented hairstylist.
You know what we're talking about: After cream soda highlights came the sci-fi bob, and after the blunt cut came root beer brunette. But the trend forecast just grew again thanks to Pinterest's top-searched haircut this year: curtain fringe.
If you're having trouble choosing between the fads that hits your newsfeed, Dakota Johnson is here to make the decision much easier. Thanks to her most recent bang transformation, the Fifty Shades Freed actress is ready to convince us all that, yes, it is time to cut bangs.
Ever since she morphed into Anastasia Steele in the storied saga, the 28-year-old has yet to rid her forehead of the cut. But more recently, the blunt style evolved into one of this year's raddest hairstyles for fall. Ready for the deets? Johnson recently stepped out with her famous haircut a little longer than usual, parted just off-center enough that the style is more Brigitte Bardot than Zooey Deschanel. The layered, sweeping trim is textbook "curtain fringe."
So, what makes this bang any different from the rest? As opposed to the fringe of your childhood past, the hairs will just graze your eyebrows and fan out towards the tops of your ears — the exact effect that dubs this the "curtain" cut. But the best part? It's really easy to pull off and works on every hair texture and length out there. Even better, the grow-out period requires zero trims and the longer it gets, the better it looks. So, if you're trying your best to avoid those steep salon costs this year, we suggest taking Johnson's lead on this popular trend.
