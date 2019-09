Dakota Johnson Is Rocking Pinterest's Most Popular Fall Haircut

So, what makes this fringe any different from the rest? As opposed to the fringe of your childhood past, the hairs will just graze your eyebrows and fan out towards the tops of your ears — the exact effect that dubs this the "curtain" cut. But the best part? It's really easy to pull off and works on every hair texture and length out there . Even better, the grow-out period requires zero trims and the longer it gets, the better it looks. So, if you're trying your best to avoid those steep salon costs this year, we suggest taking Johnson's lead on this popular trend.