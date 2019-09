Mandy Moore Just Got The Trendiest Haircut Of 2019

Considering the undying popularity of the style, it's no surprise that Moore chose to hop on the bob bandwagon. It's easy, chic, and renders endless style possibilities, including braids, top-knot buns , and statement barrettes. And, it draws even more attention to your features — like Moore's dramatic brows and red lips that are giving us major Old Hollywood vibes. Streicher shared the actress' complete look to her Instagram and all we have to say is: Someone grab us a pair of scissors.