Flowers are the epitome of effortless, bohemian bridal style. Adding a sunflower or a few roses to your wedding updo is a classic way to accessorize, but it’s also super common. Literally, every other bridal hair photo on Pinterest involves some type of flower crown. So when someone takes the traditional trend and gives it new life, we take note.
Recently bouquets have been showing up everywhere, from the red carpet to the runway. Hairstylists have been using flowers to create dreamy, fashion-forward looks that are anything but basic. But when it comes to your wedding, you don't want to be so on trend that you're cringing at the photos in 20 years. But Mandy Moore and her wedding stylist Ashley Streicher found the perfect balance between trendy and timeless.
This weekend, Moore married Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in a custom blush Rodarte gown with baby's breath hair accents — and it was good. "Her look was very inspired by Rodarte's latest show, where they used tons of baby's breath flowers in models' hair," Streicher tells Refinery29. "We scaled it back a little for the wedding but still wanted her hair to be whimsical and classic," says Streicher.
To create her NYFW-inspired look, Striecher styled Moore's hair in fluffy side-parted waves using Garnier Fructis Flexible Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray and a volumizing mousse at the roots right under the veil. The actress' look was completed with clusters of pink baby breaths placed throughout her hair, which Striecher secured using Ardell Lash Glue.
Moore's bridal style is proof you shouldn't overlook the runway for wedding hair and makeup inspo and that flowers can be groundbreaking when done right.
