The Prettiest Fall Hair Trend Has Hollywood In Bloom

Holiday liked it so much that it became her signature, although it once proved to be quite dangerous. According to her biography, before a show at Carnegie Hall in 1948, she was sent a box of gardenias, some of which she secured to her head. What she didn't know is that among those fragrant white blossoms was a hat pin. It cut into the side of her head during the show and made her pass out at the end of her third curtain call.