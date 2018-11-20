Mandy Moore Got Married In Her Backyard This Weekend

In a move so heartwarming it belongs on This Is Us, Mandy Moore had a gorgeous and intimate wedding in her backyard on Sunday evening, according to E! News. Moore married musician Taylor Goldsmith, who she has been dating since the summer of 2015.
"There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people," a source told the outlet, which reportedly included Moore's ex Wilmer Valderrama, as well as This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown.
For decorations, there were "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."
Moore shared a black-and-white photo from the private event on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "11/18/18," referencing the date of their union.
What many may not realize from the photo is that her dress is actually a blush pink. The pink Rodare wedding gown and veil was first documented by her friend and makeup artist Jenn Streicher in a now deleted an Instagram post, and follows the actress' promises that the wedding would be low-key.
"It's not going to be some lavish affair," she told E! News following the engagement. "It's maybe something that isn't going to require as much planning or at least that's what I'm telling myself. I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn't like all the attention focused on them."
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
