Mandy Moore Is Reportedly Engaged & We're Freaking Out

Update: According to E! News, Moore has been spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring. The stars haven't confirmed the news themselves, though.
This story was originally published at 5:35 p.m. on September 13, 2017.
Could Mandy Moore be keeping a secret from her fans?
Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin reported late Tuesday that Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are engaged. He shared the news on his personal Facebook page, calling it an exclusive.
"I can exclusively reveal that the This Is Us star's musician boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith, popped the question last night at their house," Malkin wrote on Facebook. Goldsmith is the guitarist for Dawes, an indie rock band. The couple have been dating for two years.
Advertisement
The journalist added that sources say the engagement ring is "understated" and "very Mandy."
"He was petrified," an unnamed source told Malkin of the proposal. "Mandy said yes and is so happy."
Malkin added that Moore is "one of the nicest and most genuine people in Hollywood" and that the engagement is "such awesome news."
Exclusive! @TheMandyMoore is engaged! You can read about it here: https://t.co/2CUr9OpnEi pic.twitter.com/epuO1EDa2j— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) September 13, 2017
If the couple really is engaged, it wouldn't come as a total surprise. Back in July, Moore told People that she's ready to get married again and to start a family.
"I would definitely get married again," Moore told People at the time. "My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall, my journey is the reason I am here today, and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened."
That same month, Moore posted a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram to mark their two-year anniversary. "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," she captioned the image.
This would be the second marriage for Moore, who split from alt-rock hero Ryan Adams just weeks shy of what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary.
The couple themselves haven't confirmed the news, though. Reps for Moore and Goldsmith didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if more information becomes available.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement