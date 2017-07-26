Mandy Moore Says She's Ready To Get Married Again & Have Kids

Mandy Moore just dropped a not-so-subtle hint for her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith.
In an interview for this week's issue of People, Moore revealed that she wants to get married and have kids in the not-so-distant future.
The This Is Us star told the magazine that she's interested in getting married a second time and starting a family.
"I would definitely get married again," the 33-year-old actress told People. "My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall, my journey is the reason I am here today, and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened."
Advertisement
Moore added that she feels "grateful every day" for the life she has with Goldsmith, who's a guitarist in Dawes, an indie rock band. Before dating Goldsmith, Moore was married to another musician, Ryan Adams, for six years.
Still, the actress told People that the idea of a second wedding isn't "scary" for her after her divorce. Moore told the magazine that she has a "plan in place right now" for her future with Goldsmith.
"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later," Moore told People. "I think that's going to be the next chapter."
Family planning is clearly important to Moore. She's working with Merck, a pharmaceutical company, on a campaign called Her Life, Her Adventures, which exhorts women to be proactive about the topic. Moore told People she's "really passionate about using my platform to inspire dialogue around women's health and to encourage women to talk to their doctors about family planning" options, including birth control. (A 2017 Merck survey found that of the adult women without children the company surveyed, only 40% listed starting a family as a "current priority," so it's a conversation worth having.)
Moore and Goldsmith recently marked two years of dating, with their anniversary on July 12, People notes. Moore marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.
"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," she wrote in the photo caption. Although, based on this interview, it sounds like she'd be smiling even more if a certain diamond accessory were to enter the picture.
Advertisement
This article has been updated to include information about Moore's work on the Her Life, Her Adventures Campaign.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement