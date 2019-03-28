The trend of brides chopping their hair during the wedding may seem just a bit drastic — but really, after having hundreds of pictures taken on that special day, the natural urge to switch up your look afterwards makes perfect sense.
For Lea Michele, who just got married this month, that urge translated to both a color change and a major chop post-honeymoon. As she and her stylist Nikki Lee showed off on Instagram, Michele went several inches shorter, with a fresh new color Lee is calling "sunlight brunette" with caramel highlights running throughout.
"On Lea’s honeymoon, her hair got lighter," Lee tells Refinery29. "So I just glossed her hair to that beautiful sunlight color — we wanted to make sure it didn’t get brassy. It’s the perfect color for spring and summer; it’s part from the salon and part natural from enjoying her honeymoon in paradise."
Michele's color change comes shortly after Bella Hadid swapped her own chocolate brown for a much lighter, borderline-blonde brunette shade, further proving that spring really is the best time to brighten things up a bit. With this new look, Michele has officially given us some major hair envy — not to mention inspiration for the season to come.
Advertisement