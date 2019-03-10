Lea Michele married Zandy Reich this weekend in a small ceremony surrounded by close friends and family in Northern California, after being engaged for about a year.
“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the newly married couple shared with People. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”
The wedding is almost a full-circle moment for the couple, who met at a mutual friend’s wedding. "They had their siblings as their best man and maid of honor, but we were sort of the closest in the friend area, and we sat next to each other," Michele to Insider. Michele told the outlet they had known each other as friends for a few years before they hit it off at their friend’s wedding and started dating. So basically, it was a meet-cute worthy of a romantic comedy that we would want Michele to star in.
Michele and Reich, who is president of the clothing brand AYR, first went public with their relationship in July 2017 with an Instagram post but, based on Michele’s caption, they kept the relationship under wraps for a while before letting the rest of the world know. While on vacation last April, Michele shared another Instagram post announcing their engagement with the simple caption, “Yes.”
Among their friends and family were Michele’s former Glee co-stars, Darren Criss, and Becca Tobin, along with Scream Queens cast mate Emma Roberts.
