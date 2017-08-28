Lea Michele Can't Stop Gushing About Her Boyfriend, Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is officially smitten.
Michele shared a heartfelt Instagram caption on Sunday praising her boyfriend, AYR president Zandy Reich. The Glee star wrote that because of Reich, the past year was the best year of her life so far.
"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... ❤️ u Z," Michele wrote on Instagram. Her 31st birthday is on Tuesday, but it looks like she and Reich celebrated a few days early.
Advertisement
Michele and Reich confirmed their relationship to People in July. But based on her Instagram caption, it sounds like they were seeing each other for a while before going public.
Back in July, a source told People that the pair were "friends for a long time" before they started dating.
"They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years," the unnamed source told the magazine. "Things turned romantic recently, and they're dating now."
Earlier this summer, Michele shared a post commemorating the four-year anniversary of Cory Monteith's death. "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more," the actress tweeted in July, along with a photo of the former couple.
Since Monteith's death, Michele has also dated model Matthew Paetz. Last year, she told Fempire that Paetz was "very respectful" of her history with Monteith.
Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017
It looks like Michele is moving forward without losing sight of her past, and it's great to see that she's so happy with Reich these days. Hopefully, 31 will be even better than 30.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement