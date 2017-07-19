Lea Michele is now a part of our new favorite love story. According to People, the 30-year-old actress is officially dating Zandy Reich, the president of AYR, a clothing company. Another fun fact about her new beau? The two have actually been friends for some time.
A source confirmed the relationship after the former Glee star was spotted out and about in New York City, holding hands with Reich and getting lunch.
"They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years," the source told the outlet. "Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now."
This is great news for Michele, who clearly has a lot of love in her heart. Recently, she took to social media to honor the four year anniversary of the death of Cory Monteith, whom she was dating when he died of an overdose at just 31 years old.
"Hard to believe it's been 4 years..." she wrote in a tweet, along with an old photo of the couple snuggling up together. "We miss you C... love you more."
Luckily, Michele had strong people in her life to get her through that dark time, and they're still around even when things are light. For instance, the actress admitted that there are two people who she always turns to to talk about sex.
"Who’s a good person to go to?" she wondered aloud in an interview with E! News. "Who was I just texting the other day and the texts were so wildly inappropriate? Again, I think it’s a toss up between Brad [Goreski] and Jonathan [Groff]."
It's great to hear that Michele has such close friends, and that one of those friendships blossomed into something more.
