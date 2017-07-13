Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith On The Fourth Anniversary Of His Death

Lea Michele is a singer and actress in her own right, with many impressive roles under her belt and many more to come. But she'll forever be linked to her early years on Ryan Murphy's Glee — and for her relationship with the late Cory Monteith. Four years ago, on July 13, Monteith was pronounced dead after being found alone in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada. The cause of death was tragically ruled as an overdose from a combination of heroin and alcohol. He had publicly been struggling with addiction, and had recently spent time in rehab, making his death even more shocking at the time. He was only 31 years old.
Advertisement
Since his untimely passing, Michele (who was his on-screen and off-screen love), remembers him often, even dedicating personalized tattoos and entire songs, to him and his memory. And on today, the fourth anniversary of his death, she honored him by wearing his Glee character's signature red letterman jacket, and sharing an emotional tweet with her social media followers.
Michele writes: "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... Love you more" along with a heart emoji.
Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017
Fans quickly responded to the tweet, which has already been liked nearly 90,000 times as of Thursday afternoon, as they too remember Monteith.
Still not over it! ? he's always with us @LeaMichele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wg81hPS93G— Adrianna Bertola (@AdriannaBertola) July 13, 2017
The hashtag "#FourYearsWithoutCory" is also making its rounds on Twitter, as Teen Vogue points out, stemming from last year's "#ThreeYearsWithoutCory" viral moment. In remembering him, fans are choosing to pick out their favorite Finn moments (the character he played on Glee) and honoring his happiest and silliest times.
remember him with joy, not pain.— fran✨ (@corymoansteith) July 13, 2017
remember him with smiles, not tears.
remember him as a hero, not a fallen soul.#4yearswithoutCory pic.twitter.com/fxqs15FIly
Who said that he was a bad dancer? He was the best. Never forget you and your memories.#4YearsWithoutCory ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVVN6TqKiJ— my sunshine. (@ElizavetaLiza13) July 13, 2017
"Life's too short to be serious" #4YearsWithoutCory pic.twitter.com/E7Q044cqlA— Glee Memories (@MrDavidMichele) July 13, 2017
This performance will always be so iconic. Finn did THAT. ? #4YearsWithoutCory pic.twitter.com/3uazygwdLO— Jess (@screamgleek) July 13, 2017
Read these stories next:
Advertisement