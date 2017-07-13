Story from Pop Culture

Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith On The Fourth Anniversary Of His Death

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Lea Michele is a singer and actress in her own right, with many impressive roles under her belt and many more to come. But she'll forever be linked to her early years on Ryan Murphy's Glee — and for her relationship with the late Cory Monteith. Four years ago, on July 13, Monteith was pronounced dead after being found alone in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada. The cause of death was tragically ruled as an overdose from a combination of heroin and alcohol. He had publicly been struggling with addiction, and had recently spent time in rehab, making his death even more shocking at the time. He was only 31 years old.
Since his untimely passing, Michele (who was his on-screen and off-screen love), remembers him often, even dedicating personalized tattoos and entire songs, to him and his memory. And on today, the fourth anniversary of his death, she honored him by wearing his Glee character's signature red letterman jacket, and sharing an emotional tweet with her social media followers.
Michele writes: "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... Love you more" along with a heart emoji.
Fans quickly responded to the tweet, which has already been liked nearly 90,000 times as of Thursday afternoon, as they too remember Monteith.
The hashtag "#FourYearsWithoutCory" is also making its rounds on Twitter, as Teen Vogue points out, stemming from last year's "#ThreeYearsWithoutCory" viral moment. In remembering him, fans are choosing to pick out their favorite Finn moments (the character he played on Glee) and honoring his happiest and silliest times.
