Lea Michele's not wearing a stitch of clothing in her latest photo shoot, but it's not about being seductive.
The actress bares all for the September cover of Women's Health U.K., billed as "The Naked Issue." What's that on her left bum cheek? The word "Finn," which, of course, is the name of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith's character on Glee.
Michele just marked the third anniversary of her on- and offscreen love's death. Monteith died of a heroin and alcohol overdose at age 31 in 2013.
The actress bares all for the September cover of Women's Health U.K., billed as "The Naked Issue." What's that on her left bum cheek? The word "Finn," which, of course, is the name of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith's character on Glee.
Michele just marked the third anniversary of her on- and offscreen love's death. Monteith died of a heroin and alcohol overdose at age 31 in 2013.
Though she's been open about the huge impact her then-boyfriend's death had on her, Michele seems to be healing, thanks in part to an intense workout schedule.
"Right now, I feel physically in my best shape and emotionally in my best place," she tells the magazine in her accompanying interview.
As you can tell, she's also not shy about celebrating her naked form, tats and all.
"That body’s banging," she says of the shoot.
We suspect Finn would approve.
Advertisement