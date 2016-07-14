Lea Michele Commemorates Cory Monteith On The Third Anniversary Of His Death

July 13 is the third anniversary of former Glee star Cory Monteith's passing. Lea Michele, his co-star and girlfriend at the time of his death, reminded us of this over Twitter. Along with a photo of Monteith, she posted this heartfelt message.
I know everyday you're watching over me, and smiling. Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more..❤️ pic.twitter.com/gyahNm5mmH— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) July 13, 2016
Other Glee cast members also paid tribute to Monteith using the hashtag #3YearsWithoutCory. Their words make it clear they all remember him acutely and fondly.
Today I woke up thinking abt ur smile &how infectious it was.U made us laugh &feel loved evryday. #3YearsWithoutCory pic.twitter.com/kKpA1lJl3m— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 13, 2016
The minutes become days, and the days become years...but you always remain so close. I miss you, Brother. pic.twitter.com/VAy5MmVbVo— Matthew Morrison (@Matt_Morrison) July 13, 2016
Monteith clearly made a huge impact on people. Michele has spoken about Monteith on this anniversary every year. Last year, she wrote, "I know you would want us all laughing and smiling today... So we think of you and remember all the laughter and joy we shared together." The year before, her tribute was, "We hold you in our hearts today, and every day we remember your smile."
