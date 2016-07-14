Story from Pop Culture

Lea Michele Commemorates Cory Monteith On The Third Anniversary Of His Death

Suzannah Weiss
July 13 is the third anniversary of former Glee star Cory Monteith's passing. Lea Michele, his co-star and girlfriend at the time of his death, reminded us of this over Twitter. Along with a photo of Monteith, she posted this heartfelt message.


Other Glee cast members also paid tribute to Monteith using the hashtag #3YearsWithoutCory. Their words make it clear they all remember him acutely and fondly.


Monteith clearly made a huge impact on people. Michele has spoken about Monteith on this anniversary every year. Last year, she wrote, "I know you would want us all laughing and smiling today... So we think of you and remember all the laughter and joy we shared together." The year before, her tribute was, "We hold you in our hearts today, and every day we remember your smile."

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture