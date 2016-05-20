Lea Michele may have been promoting the second season of Scream Queens at the Fox Upfronts, but she couldn't stop thinking about the first time she attended the event, way back in 2008 with her Glee family.
All this reminiscing led Michele to post a #TBT photo featuring the show's baby-faced original stars like Naya Rivera, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Mark Salling, Chris Colfer, and Cory Monteith.
And yes, we suggest you keep the tissues handy as you read Michele's emotional message to her castmates.
#tbt 7 years ago.. It's unbelievable how quickly time can go by.. To think we aired 7 years ago today.. Found this photo from our Upfronts trip to NYC just days before the premiere. We were all so excited. We went around the table and each said something we loved about each other.. No matter where we all are now.. I will always think back to this night. #glee ❤️
"Found this photo from our Upfronts trip to NYC just days before the premiere," Michele wrote. "We were all so excited. We went around the table and each said something we loved about each other."
Michele ends her note to her Glee friends with a sweet message of support. "No matter where we all are now," she wrote. "I will always think back to this night."
After six seasons, Glee's final episode aired in March 2015.
