On Saturday, the cast of Fox’s Scream Queens took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to quickly confirm news we pretty much already could have guessed. Soon after cast members Lea Michele, Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, and Niecy Nash arrived, series co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk revealed that all of them would be back for season 2.
Also returning: Glen Powell as Chad Radwell, who was not in attendance, but delivered perhaps the most surreal take on a preppy frat boy ever seen on screens, large or small. “I love writing for him and love what he does,” said Falchuk.
Falchuk also confirmed that the second season's setting will, in fact, be the asylum/hospital where the Chanels wound up at the end of the first. He also explained how the other series regulars will wind up involved.
"Dean Munch (Jamie Lee Curtis) has abolished the Greek system and has written her book and travels the world and needs a new mission," says Falchuk. "She identifies health care as her new battle and decides to buy a hospital and run it how she sees fit."
"And fix the broken system and take on big pharma,” added Curtis.
Falchuk alluded to other potential plot lines and pop culture references for season 2, suggesting that in the era of Making a Murderer, a documentarian might take on the Red Devil case. The co-creator also said that unlike recasting different seasons for the anthology series American Horror Story, the take on season 2 of Scream Queens is "more of the horror movie way of looking at it, like a sequel.”
Perhaps foreshadowing more horror-movie homages, Curtis pointed out that Halloween 2 was set in a hospital.
As far as how Lea Michele, whose Hester was revealed as (spoiler!) one of the killers in season 1, could find her way into the hospital, Falchuk revealed that "Hester is going to be intimately involved.”
“With Harry Styles?” asked Emma Roberts.
Falchuk wouldn't confirm the former One Directioner's long-rumored involvement, but he did say that season 2 would feature roles for "three studly, hot doctors," to which Roberts added that she'd be fine with any One Directioner.
For her part, Curtis suggested that the guest star she'd most likely want to see winding up in Dean Munch's asylum is The Weeknd. After all, the horror potential of "Can't Feel My Face" can be fully explored when you're talking about a show that melted someone's off with a deep fryer.
Also returning: Glen Powell as Chad Radwell, who was not in attendance, but delivered perhaps the most surreal take on a preppy frat boy ever seen on screens, large or small. “I love writing for him and love what he does,” said Falchuk.
Falchuk also confirmed that the second season's setting will, in fact, be the asylum/hospital where the Chanels wound up at the end of the first. He also explained how the other series regulars will wind up involved.
"Dean Munch (Jamie Lee Curtis) has abolished the Greek system and has written her book and travels the world and needs a new mission," says Falchuk. "She identifies health care as her new battle and decides to buy a hospital and run it how she sees fit."
"And fix the broken system and take on big pharma,” added Curtis.
Falchuk alluded to other potential plot lines and pop culture references for season 2, suggesting that in the era of Making a Murderer, a documentarian might take on the Red Devil case. The co-creator also said that unlike recasting different seasons for the anthology series American Horror Story, the take on season 2 of Scream Queens is "more of the horror movie way of looking at it, like a sequel.”
Perhaps foreshadowing more horror-movie homages, Curtis pointed out that Halloween 2 was set in a hospital.
As far as how Lea Michele, whose Hester was revealed as (spoiler!) one of the killers in season 1, could find her way into the hospital, Falchuk revealed that "Hester is going to be intimately involved.”
“With Harry Styles?” asked Emma Roberts.
Falchuk wouldn't confirm the former One Directioner's long-rumored involvement, but he did say that season 2 would feature roles for "three studly, hot doctors," to which Roberts added that she'd be fine with any One Directioner.
For her part, Curtis suggested that the guest star she'd most likely want to see winding up in Dean Munch's asylum is The Weeknd. After all, the horror potential of "Can't Feel My Face" can be fully explored when you're talking about a show that melted someone's off with a deep fryer.
Advertisement