Lea Michele's New Album Includes A Heartbreaking Song About Cory Monteith

Nearly four years after Cory Monteith's death, he's still finding his way into his former girlfriend's music. The song "Hey You" on Lea Michele's upcoming album, Places, is a tribute to her former Glee co-star.
Michele told PrideSource the track is "part two of 'If You Say So,'" a song on her 2014 album Louder that recounts her last interactions with Monteith. "I wasn't originally thinking of including ['Hey You'] on the album," she said. "It's sort of a sensitive subject for me that's hard to talk about, and I didn't want anything on the record that I couldn't talk about. But it just felt so beautiful."
Advertisement
While "If You Say So" was slow and mournful, Michele said "Hey You" has a different tone. "It wasn't about loss, it wasn't about sadness. It was really about joy and love. I love it so much, and I really feel it represents who I am and everything that I've been through in my life," she said. "I wanted to make a song about loss that wasn't necessarily sad."
She didn't want to give the song's meaning away, but she hinted that there's a backstory, which she might divulge during live performances. "The song is pretty specific," she said. "I wanted to show this beautiful moment and there's a little bit more of a deeper story that goes with it that I talk about in my concert."
This isn't the only way Monteith's death influenced Places. After the tragedy, Stevie Nicks gave Michele an art book with a note that said "the only thing that matters is you, and who you are" — a sentiment Michele tried to channel in her new album. We'll all have the chance to hear the song when Places drops on April 28.
Advertisement