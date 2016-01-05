In a new interview on the Fempire podcast, Lea Michele had some surprising things to say about her current boyfriend, model Matthew Paetz.
Cory Monteith, Michele's Glee co-star and former boyfriend, died in 2013. While Michele has said in the past that it's been difficult for her to move on to new relationships, she says she's found happiness again with Paetz. And apparently, she thinks Monteith would approve, too.
"At the end of the day, this industry is really tough, and the only way to get through is to create a solid unit, and that's really what we've been since day one," Michele told Fempire of her relationship with Paetz. "We've stood by each other through anything that was thrown our way."
Michele also said in the interview that Paetz is "very respectful" of her history with Monteith. "He is very respectful towards the person that I was with, and that, again, is something I love so much about him," Michele shared. "I really know that Cory would love him, too." Listen to the full podcast here.
