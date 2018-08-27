You had an amazing female cast on Scream Queens. What was your experience like on set with so many talented women?

"It was incredible. A few of us were just staying we would give anything to go back and do it again, to be together every day. Ryan [Murphy] put together an incredible cast of women led by Jamie Lee [Curtis]. She was such a powerful, strong woman to be the head of that group. It's important to see women support each other because we don't always have that same support from the media. You never see stories about men having 'cat fights,' but women are pitted against each other. It's frustrating."