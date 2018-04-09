We're one step closer to a Glee reunion. Stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss, who played Rachel and Blaine on the show, are going back to music and reuniting for a tour. The duo announced the news on Ellen — via song, of course — and promised "a whole lot of stuff. It's obviously some Glee stuff, some Broadway stuff, some of her stuff, some of my original stuff, sort of a mixture of everything." Michele has two original albums under her belt, and Criss has a handful of EPs, including one for his band Computer Games, which he started with his brother.
"Lea and I have had a lot of fun over the past few years whether it be at events for our bosses or I have a festival in New York City called Elsie Fest that she sang at," Criss explained. "So we've always played music together and every time we do we're like, 'We should do this more."
Specifically, they're taking their talents to nine different cities, starting in Nashville on May 30 and eventually hitting Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus, Easton, Newark, and Toronto.
The two singers are already anticipating high demand, with pre-sale starting on Wednesday before opening to the general public on Friday. It's worth staying on top of this, since both stars have only found more success since their time on the FOX show. Michele briefly starred on The Mayor, which ultimately ended after one season, and Criss wowed as Andrew Cunanan for the latest season of American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. That being said, it will be nice to see them go back to their roots. Get tickets over here!
