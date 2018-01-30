On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Mark Salling had died of an apparent suicide. Salling's lawyer, attorney Michael Proctor, confirmed the news to People.
Early in his career, Salling was best known for his work on musical dramedy Glee. On the show, the actor portrayed Noah "Puck" Puckerman, a football player who becomes a member of the New Directions. Glee ended its run in 2015. According to IMDb, it was the last project he worked on.
In 2015, Salling was arrested for possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December of 2017, and, according to Deadline, was expected to spend four to seven years in prison. The official sentencing was set for March 7.
Following news of Salling's passing, some of his co-workers on Glee shared their own sentiments about the actor's death. Click through to read their reactions.
Refinery29 has reached out to Salling's representatives for comment and will update this post should we hear back.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.