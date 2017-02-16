Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Walked Straight Off The Runway & Into McDonald’s

Fashion Week is a busy time for the Kardashian-Jenner-West clan. Yesterday, Kendall Jenner walked for Michael Kors, Anna Sui, and Ralph Lauren, and Kim Kardashian West supported her husband Kanye by attending his Yeezy Season 5 show. Even with packed Fashion Week schedules, the sisters still managed to find time for a celebratory snack from McDonald's thanks to Kendall and one of her model BFFs Bella Hadid. According to People, Kendall was unable to be by Kim and Kanye's sides at the Yeezy Season 5 show yesterday because it was going on around the same time that she was walking the runway for Anna Sui. But, Jenner still wanted to show some support for her brother-in-law and sister, so she turned up after the show bearing gifts. Kim posted a video to Snapchat yesterday afternoon that showed both Kendall and Bella Hadid in full runway hair and makeup carrying a bag of McDonald's. As the two young models are greeted by Kim and Kanye's posse, we hear Kim exclaim, "Look at these delivery girls! They're so cute!"
The video was immediately followed by a Snap of the McDonald's loot laid out ready to be enjoyed. From the photo, it looks like Kendall picked up a cheeseburger, McNuggets, French fries, and plenty of dipping sauces as a "Congratulations, Kanye" gift. And Kim was right, Kendall and Bella looked cuter carrying McDonald's than most of us have ever looked in our lives.
